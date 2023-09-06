YTC First POET Install - moving equipment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army contractors move filtration tanks during the first Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration system installation, Friday, Aug. 31, at a home in the East Selah community. Yakima Training Center (YTC) and U.S. Army Environmental Command are installing the POET systems in homes in the East Selah Community as part of its PFAS response in the area.

A POET system is a whole-house, multi-stage filtration system that filters and disinfects all water entering the home.

The Army chose the POET filtration systems for homes in the East Selah community where PFAS levels are above 70 parts per trillion. PFAS were present in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a critical firefighting agent that was previously used during training at YTC and impacted the groundwater outside the training center gates.

Army Video by Conner Beckwith