    Fort Jackson Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Fort Jackson Community highlight what connectedness means to them as part of this year's Suicide Prevention Month Campaign.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 896057
    VIRIN: 230901-A-JU979-2796
    Filename: DOD_109866093
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    This work, Fort Jackson Suicide Prevention Month, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention Month

