The 10th Mountain Division showcases who we are as the only U.S. Army alpine division in the "Go Army Beat Syracuse" spirit video. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:24
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|896056
VIRIN:
|230906-A-PK617-1792
Filename:
|DOD_109866090
Length:
|00:00:38
Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Go Army Beat Syracuse 10th Mountian Division Spirit Video, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
