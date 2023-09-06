Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Beat Syracuse 10th Mountian Division Spirit Video

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division showcases who we are as the only U.S. Army alpine division in the "Go Army Beat Syracuse" spirit video. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Kasimir Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, Go Army Beat Syracuse 10th Mountian Division Spirit Video, by SPC Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMYFB2023

