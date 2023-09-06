Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

    09.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army, Italian, German and Dutch Soldiers conduct tactical cargo drops as a part of the first phase of Falcon Leap 2023 across the Netherlands, September 4-7, 2023. Falcon Leap 23 (FALE 23) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896054
    VIRIN: 230906-A-SS112-3004
    Filename: DOD_109866088
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: ARNHEM, NL 

