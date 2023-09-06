video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army, Italian, German and Dutch Soldiers conduct tactical cargo drops as a part of the first phase of Falcon Leap 2023 across the Netherlands, September 4-7, 2023. Falcon Leap 23 (FALE 23) is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)