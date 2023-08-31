Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 180 miles from Cape Cod

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk flies over cruise ship to prepare for a medical evacuation, September 4, 2023 about 180 nautical miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Air Station Cape Cod was launched after the cruise ship reported having a passenger on board experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)
| Sept. 5, 2023
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896047
|VIRIN:
|230906-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865936
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
