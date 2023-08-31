Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 180 miles from Cape Cod

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk flies over cruise ship to prepare for a medical evacuation, September 4, 2023 about 180 nautical miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Air Station Cape Cod was launched after the cruise ship reported having a passenger on board experiencing abdominal pain. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)
    | Sept. 5, 2023

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 180 miles from Cape Cod, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

