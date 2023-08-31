Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMIII GT-247 Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 07:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896039
    VIRIN: 230906-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109865805
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

