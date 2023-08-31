Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference

    ZAMBIA

    09.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps video showcasing U.S. Marines and African partners in anticipation for the Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference (ASELC) in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 12, 2023. The Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference brings together senior enlisted leaders from African partner nations and the U.S. to discuss shared challenges and opportunities. The ASELC provides an opportunity for senior enlisted leaders from African nations to learn about each other's military education systems and other resources, and discuss opportunities for collaboration and partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 08:15
    Location: ZM

    USMC
    Zambia
    MARFOREURAF
    ASELC

