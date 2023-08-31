U.S. Marine Corps video showcasing U.S. Marines and African partners in anticipation for the Africa Senior Enlisted Leadership Conference (ASELC) in Lusaka, Zambia, Sept. 12, 2023. The Africa Senior Enlisted Leader Conference brings together senior enlisted leaders from African partner nations and the U.S. to discuss shared challenges and opportunities. The ASELC provides an opportunity for senior enlisted leaders from African nations to learn about each other's military education systems and other resources, and discuss opportunities for collaboration and partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook)
