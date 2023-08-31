Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bright Star 2023 Port Ops (B-Roll)

    EGYPT

    09.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. David Campos-Contreras and Sgt. Amber Cobena

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, with U.S. Army Central, and soldiers, with Egyptian Armed Forces, conduct port operations in support of Exercise Bright Star 2023 at Port of Dekheila, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena and David Campos-Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896027
    VIRIN: 230903-A-QV168-2001
    Filename: DOD_109865412
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: EG

    This work, Bright Star 2023 Port Ops (B-Roll), by SGT David Campos-Contreras and SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

