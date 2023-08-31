U.S. Army Soldiers, with U.S. Army Central, and soldiers, with Egyptian Armed Forces, conduct port operations in support of Exercise Bright Star 2023 at Port of Dekheila, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena and David Campos-Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896027
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-QV168-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865412
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|EG
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Bright Star 2023 Port Ops (B-Roll), by SGT David Campos-Contreras and SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
