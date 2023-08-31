Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns home following 67-day patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) returns home to U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2023. Tampa deployed for a 67-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895994
    VIRIN: 230905-G-NJ244-6597
    Filename: DOD_109864873
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns home following 67-day patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Tampa
    RTHP
    OVS
    CG Family

