U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns home following 67-day patrol

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) returns home to U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2023. Tampa deployed for a 67-day patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895994
|VIRIN:
|230905-G-NJ244-6597
|Filename:
|DOD_109864873
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
