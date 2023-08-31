Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony - U.S. Army Retired Captain Larry Taylor

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Then First Lieutenant Larry L. Taylor distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, on June 18, 1968, near the village of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 16:18
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: US

