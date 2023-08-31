Then First Lieutenant Larry L. Taylor distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving with Troop D (Air), 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division, on June 18, 1968, near the village of Ap Go Cong, Republic of Vietnam.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|895992
|Filename:
|DOD_109864851
|Length:
|00:18:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, White House Medal of Honor Ceremony - Captain Larry L. Taylor, U.S. Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT