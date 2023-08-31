Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fema staging for Hurricane Idalia at Maxwell B-roll

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 4 held an exercise and training
    event with 159 attendees at Maxwell to practice preparedness for various
    threats and hazards that can impact their eight state region. Maxwell is an
    Incident Support Base for FEMA, serving as a hub for disaster relief efforts
    and supplies help support communities impacted by disasters. Of note, the
    installation has supported FEMA for hurricane efforts in the past, including
    Dorian, Katrina, Irma, Maria, Ida.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895987
    VIRIN: 230901-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109864792
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fema staging for Hurricane Idalia at Maxwell B-roll, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Maxwell
    Air Force
    Hurricane Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

