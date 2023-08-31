Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Army National Guard at Toxic Lance 2023 (B-Roll Package, Part 1)

    SLOVAKIA

    04.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen from the 438th Chemical Company train with fellow U.S., Slovak, Czechia and Hungarian soldiers during Toxic Lance at Lest Military Training Area in Lest, Slovakia, April 17-28, 2023. Slovaks and Hoosiers who specialize in chemical, biological radiological or nuclear disasters conducted training in a simulated toxic chemical environment and gained confidence in their skills, equipment, techniques and procedures. The exercise is a part of Indiana’s partnership program with Slovakia that builds troop strength and readiness for Hoosiers and Slovaks. Through cooperative NATO training exercises and key-leadership engagements, military forces from Slovakia and Indiana build lasting relationships, enhance capabilities and increase cultural awareness.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895952
    VIRIN: 230417-Z-EA609-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863990
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: SK

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    NATO
    Indiana National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Indiana Army National Guard
    Toxic Lance 2023

