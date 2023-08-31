Indiana National Guardsmen from the 438th Chemical Company train with fellow U.S., Slovak, Czechia and Hungarian soldiers during Toxic Lance at Lest Military Training Area in Lest, Slovakia, April 17-28, 2023. Slovaks and Hoosiers who specialize in chemical, biological radiological or nuclear disasters conducted training in a simulated toxic chemical environment and gained confidence in their skills, equipment, techniques and procedures. The exercise is a part of Indiana’s partnership program with Slovakia that builds troop strength and readiness for Hoosiers and Slovaks. Through cooperative NATO training exercises and key-leadership engagements, military forces from Slovakia and Indiana build lasting relationships, enhance capabilities and increase cultural awareness.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895952
|VIRIN:
|230417-Z-EA609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863990
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|SK
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Indiana Army National Guard at Toxic Lance 2023 (B-Roll Package, Part 1), by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
