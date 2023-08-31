Indiana Army National Guard at Toxic Lance 2023 (B-Roll Package, Part 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895952" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indiana National Guardsmen from the 438th Chemical Company train with fellow U.S., Slovak, Czechia and Hungarian soldiers during Toxic Lance at Lest Military Training Area in Lest, Slovakia, April 17-28, 2023. Slovaks and Hoosiers who specialize in chemical, biological radiological or nuclear disasters conducted training in a simulated toxic chemical environment and gained confidence in their skills, equipment, techniques and procedures. The exercise is a part of Indiana’s partnership program with Slovakia that builds troop strength and readiness for Hoosiers and Slovaks. Through cooperative NATO training exercises and key-leadership engagements, military forces from Slovakia and Indiana build lasting relationships, enhance capabilities and increase cultural awareness.