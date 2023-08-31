Airmen with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” construct tents during a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 22-28, 2023 Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Robins AFB to certify their capabilities as an alert response team.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895944
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-IA158-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863960
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
