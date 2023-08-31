Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” construct tents during a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 22-28, 2023 Based out of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, D-Cell consists of 54 members across 15 job codes forming four agile teams, whose primary role is to “bare base” – to rapidly turn undeveloped locations into fully functional bases. The unit visited Robins AFB to certify their capabilities as an alert response team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895944
    VIRIN: 230823-F-IA158-4001
    Filename: DOD_109863960
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Certex
    24th SOW
    24th Special Operations Wing
    D-Cell
    Bare Base

