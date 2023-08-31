Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX Excercise

    DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of U.S. Army and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Soldiers rehearse battle concepts as part of a battalion staff exercise (STAFFEX) during exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 3, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga).

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895923
    VIRIN: 230903-A-GK700-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863644
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, ID

    #Indonesia
    #U.S. Army
    #Partners and Allies
    #Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    #SGS2023
    #Super Garuda Shield 23

