Super Garuda Shield 23 STAFFEX Excercise

A group of U.S. Army and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Soldiers rehearse battle concepts as part of a battalion staff exercise (STAFFEX) during exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023 on Dodiklatpur Rindam V, East Java, Indonesia, Sep. 3, 2023. #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 6 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga).
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895923
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-GK700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863644
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|DODIKLATPUR RINDAM V, ID
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
