U.S. Army Best Squad Competitors go through grenade validation at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on September 4, 2023. Approximately 60 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2023 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition from September 2-10. 2023 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focus events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Keplinger and Spc. Honce)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895892
|VIRIN:
|230904-A-AH359-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109863235
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Hand Grenade Qualification Course, by SPC Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy
Combat Grenade - Hand
