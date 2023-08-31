Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 10 miles south of Freeport, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 10 miles south of Freeport, Texas, September 7, 2023. The man was brought to St. Luke’s Health - Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895851
    VIRIN: 230903-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862795
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: TX, US

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

