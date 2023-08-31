A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 10 miles south of Freeport, Texas, September 7, 2023. The man was brought to St. Luke’s Health - Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2023 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895851
|VIRIN:
|230903-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862795
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 10 miles south of Freeport, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT