    The Best Squad Competition's Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

    FT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kelson Brooks, Spc. Dominique Ford and Spc. Cole Moore

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors take the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment as part of U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sep. 3, 2023. BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by SGT Kelson Brooks)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895848
    VIRIN: 230903-A-JL160-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862755
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: FT MCCOY, WI, US

    army reserve
    training
    fort mccoy
    Expert Physical Fitness Assessment
    23arbsc

