    Hurricane Idalia-868th Engineering Company Route Clearance-Story

    LIVE OAK, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Hurricane Idalia was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast with 125 mile per hour winds knocking down trees and power lines. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated approximately 5,500 Florida National Guard soldiers to assist with the storm's preparation and recovery efforts, and among those activated was the Florida Army National Guard's 868th Engineer Company based out of Live Oaks, Florida. These soldiers have been tasked with clearing roads of this fallen debris and vegetation by utilizing heavy machinery and chainsaws.

    Florida Army National Guard 868th Engineer Company's Platoon Sergeant Staff Sergeant Steven Knipp has drilled with his unit in Live Oak, Florida for 10 years and is proud to assist a community with which he feels a strong connection.

    The Florida National Guard is part of a larger team and working closely with our civilian partner agencies. The FLNG stands ready to assist the people of Florida.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895830
    VIRIN: 230903-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862613
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LIVE OAK, FL, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Hurricane Idalia-868th Engineering Company Route Clearance-Story, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #Idalia
    #FloridaFirst
    #FLNG
    #HurricaneIdalia23

