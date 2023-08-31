Hurricane Idalia-868th Engineering Company Route Clearance-Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hurricane Idalia was a Category 3 storm when it made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast with 125 mile per hour winds knocking down trees and power lines. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated approximately 5,500 Florida National Guard soldiers to assist with the storm's preparation and recovery efforts, and among those activated was the Florida Army National Guard's 868th Engineer Company based out of Live Oaks, Florida. These soldiers have been tasked with clearing roads of this fallen debris and vegetation by utilizing heavy machinery and chainsaws.



Florida Army National Guard 868th Engineer Company's Platoon Sergeant Staff Sergeant Steven Knipp has drilled with his unit in Live Oak, Florida for 10 years and is proud to assist a community with which he feels a strong connection.



The Florida National Guard is part of a larger team and working closely with our civilian partner agencies. The FLNG stands ready to assist the people of Florida.