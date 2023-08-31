1st Lt. Katherine D. Colaguori, command executive administrator, Area Support Group - Kuwait, sends a shout-out in support of Armed Forces Saturday, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2023 05:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|895809
|VIRIN:
|230902-D-VN697-3887
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862465
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Lt. Colaguori Armed Forces Saturday, Go Army!, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sports
LEAVE A COMMENT