    1st Lt. Colaguori Armed Forces Saturday, Go Army!

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.09.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    1st Lt. Katherine D. Colaguori, command executive administrator, Area Support Group - Kuwait, sends a shout-out in support of Armed Forces Saturday, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.03.2023 05:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 895809
    VIRIN: 230902-D-VN697-3887
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109862465
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: DOVER, DE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Colaguori Armed Forces Saturday, Go Army!, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sports

    TAGS

    Sports
    USARCENT
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Armed Forces Saturday

