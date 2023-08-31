SDA-0B Launches from Vandenberg

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket lifts off at 7:25 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023. This mission carried the Space Development Agency’s second round of Tranche 0 satellites for its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It was also Vandenberg’s 29th launch over the last year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)