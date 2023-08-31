A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket lifts off at 7:25 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023. This mission carried the Space Development Agency’s second round of Tranche 0 satellites for its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It was also Vandenberg’s 29th launch over the last year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895807
|VIRIN:
|230902-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109862419
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SDA-0B Launches from Vandenberg, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
