    SDA-0B Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket lifts off at 7:25 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023. This mission carried the Space Development Agency’s second round of Tranche 0 satellites for its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It was also Vandenberg’s 29th launch over the last year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895807
    VIRIN: 230902-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109862419
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDA-0B Launches from Vandenberg, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SpaceX
    Falcon-9
    SpaceX Falcon-9
    SDA Launch
    Tranche 0 satellites
    SDA-0B

