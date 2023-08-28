Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Conducts Safety Stand Down.

    GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Units across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted a 48-hour safety stand down on Aug. 30 and 31, due to the trend of Class A-B-C incidents involving vehicle operations on and off duty. "There is nothing more important than our people," said Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st TSC. "You have to care. The safety and welfare of our people in this command and within the communities of our host nation is my priority. That's why this emphasis on safety within everything we do is important."

    Location: DE

