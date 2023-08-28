21st Theater Sustainment Command Conducts Safety Stand Down.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Units across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted a 48-hour safety stand down on Aug. 30 and 31, due to the trend of Class A-B-C incidents involving vehicle operations on and off duty. "There is nothing more important than our people," said Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st TSC. "You have to care. The safety and welfare of our people in this command and within the communities of our host nation is my priority. That's why this emphasis on safety within everything we do is important."