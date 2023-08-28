Units across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted a 48-hour safety stand down on Aug. 30 and 31, due to the trend of Class A-B-C incidents involving vehicle operations on and off duty. "There is nothing more important than our people," said Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st TSC. "You have to care. The safety and welfare of our people in this command and within the communities of our host nation is my priority. That's why this emphasis on safety within everything we do is important."
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895555
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-XJ219-5884
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109858414
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Conducts Safety Stand Down., by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT