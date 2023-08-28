Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Brian Miller interview at Camp Arifjan, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.27.2023

    Video by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Maj. Gen. Brian E. Miller, commanding general, 416th Theater Engineer Command, does a Q&A interview regarding the U.S. Army Reserve's supportive role and his visit to Kuwait, Aug 27, 2023. Interview by Capt. Austin May, public affairs officer, Area Support Group - Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 07:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895553
    VIRIN: 230827-A-FM739-6781
    Filename: DOD_109858412
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KW

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    MG Miller

