    SETAF-AF Award Ceremony B-Roll and Speech Audio

    ITALY

    08.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, Commanding General of Southern European Task Force - African, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to two leaders during a small ceremony for their efforts in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel while serving as Battalion Commander and Battalion Command Sergeant Major, presented on August 25th, 2023.

    B-Roll: 00:00 to 00:49
    Speech Audio (Maj. Gen. Wasmund): 00:49 to 01:37

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895543
    VIRIN: 230825-A-LJ797-2242
    Filename: DOD_109858269
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Award Ceremony B-Roll and Speech Audio, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Award Ceremony
    MSM
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF

