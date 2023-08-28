The Research Resilience Task Force at the Air Force Culture and Language Center is led by Associate Professor of Cross-Cultural Communication Dr. Susan Steen and studies the ways in which the Air Force can improve force-wide resiliency. In this video, Dr. Steen, Dr. Mary Bartlett, associate professor for Air War College at the Leadership and Innovation Institute and Dr. Amy Baxter, director of research for the Global College of Professional Military Education discuss a new class that teaches Air Force leaders about the importance of a resilient force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895539
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-HA846-4718
|Filename:
|DOD_109858139
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resiliency Research Task Force, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
