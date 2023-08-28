Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency Research Task Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly 

    Airman Magazine   

    The Research Resilience Task Force at the Air Force Culture and Language Center is led by Associate Professor of Cross-Cultural Communication Dr. Susan Steen and studies the ways in which the Air Force can improve force-wide resiliency. In this video, Dr. Steen, Dr. Mary Bartlett, associate professor for Air War College at the Leadership and Innovation Institute and Dr. Amy Baxter, director of research for the Global College of Professional Military Education discuss a new class that teaches Air Force leaders about the importance of a resilient force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895539
    VIRIN: 230809-F-HA846-4718
    Filename: DOD_109858139
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base
    Air Force Culture & Language Center
    Health and wellness
    Mental Health Specialist

