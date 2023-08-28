Resiliency Research Task Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Research Resilience Task Force at the Air Force Culture and Language Center is led by Associate Professor of Cross-Cultural Communication Dr. Susan Steen and studies the ways in which the Air Force can improve force-wide resiliency. In this video, Dr. Steen, Dr. Mary Bartlett, associate professor for Air War College at the Leadership and Innovation Institute and Dr. Amy Baxter, director of research for the Global College of Professional Military Education discuss a new class that teaches Air Force leaders about the importance of a resilient force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly)