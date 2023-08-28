Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.S. Chief Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The U.S.S. Chief held a change of command ceremony at the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chapel, August 28th, 2023. During the ceremony LCDR Christopher Hayes was relieved of his position by LCDR Michael Pires. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 20:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895523
    VIRIN: 230828-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857764
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, U.S.S. Chief Change of Command, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    CoC
    Change of Command
    USS Chief

