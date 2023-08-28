The U.S.S. Chief held a change of command ceremony at the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chapel, August 28th, 2023. During the ceremony LCDR Christopher Hayes was relieved of his position by LCDR Michael Pires. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895523
|VIRIN:
|230828-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109857764
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S.S. Chief Change of Command, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
