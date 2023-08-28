Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Got a minute?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California State Guard Master Sgt. Melissa Matthews discusses her role in the California Military Department's Office of the Inspector General. (Video by David Loeffler, California Military Department)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895505
    VIRIN: 230830-Z-WQ610-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857372
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Got a minute?, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspector General
    California National Guard
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    State IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT