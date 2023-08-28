Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command sergeants major, from across the country, come together for training summit

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, headquartered out of Chicago, held a Command Sergeants Major Training Summit with command sergeants major from across their 45 battalions, to build on leadership skills and support staff actions. Throughout the four-day summit, CSMs discussed career management, quota management, schools requests, OML development, Jr/Sr promotions, training management, administrative systems and physical training.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve Command, attended the summit as well as Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser, Command Sergeant Major, First Army. U.S. Army Reserve and First Army, both three-star headquarters commands, share a multi-component partnership between their respective Army Reserve and active duty observer coach/trainers to support the mission of preparing mobilizing reserve and National Guard forces, ahead of mobilizations and deployments.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    This work, Command sergeants major, from across the country, come together for training summit, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    CSM Steven Slee
    CSM Training Summit

