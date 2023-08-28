Command sergeants major, from across the country, come together for training summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, headquartered out of Chicago, held a Command Sergeants Major Training Summit with command sergeants major from across their 45 battalions, to build on leadership skills and support staff actions. Throughout the four-day summit, CSMs discussed career management, quota management, schools requests, OML development, Jr/Sr promotions, training management, administrative systems and physical training.



Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve Command, attended the summit as well as Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser, Command Sergeant Major, First Army. U.S. Army Reserve and First Army, both three-star headquarters commands, share a multi-component partnership between their respective Army Reserve and active duty observer coach/trainers to support the mission of preparing mobilizing reserve and National Guard forces, ahead of mobilizations and deployments.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)