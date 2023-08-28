Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Idalia Impact Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom and Patrick Young

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Fort Stewart Military Police and emergency personnel work together to clear fallen tree debris along Harmon Avenue as part of Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts on August 30. Using chainsaws, these dedicated emergency crews efficiently remove branches and restore the affected area.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895495
    VIRIN: 230830-O-TY372-3725
    Filename: DOD_109857176
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hurricane Idalia Impact Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, by Gustave Rehnstrom and Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield
    HurricaneIdalia23

