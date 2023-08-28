Hurricane Idalia Impact Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

Fort Stewart Military Police and emergency personnel work together to clear fallen tree debris along Harmon Avenue as part of Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts on August 30. Using chainsaws, these dedicated emergency crews efficiently remove branches and restore the affected area.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895495
|VIRIN:
|230830-O-TY372-3725
|Filename:
|DOD_109857176
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
