Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Re-enlistment and promotion ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    08.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    1st Lt. Jacob Remick, 1st Sgt. Simon Mendoza, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Goodwin, Staff Sgt. Matthew Printer, Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Staff Sgt. Kevin Goyette, Spc. Hunter Edwards, Spc. Owen Gardiner, and Spc. Corey Andrade, conduct a re-enlistment and promotion ceremony, Aug. 14, 2023, Kosovo.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 895452
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-PJ209-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_109856479
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    NATO
    KFOR
    Reenlistment
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT