    Hurricane Idalia flooding near Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crew experiences first-hand accounts of Hurricane Idalia flooding in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. The crew assessed the area in and around the station for potential negative impacts from Hurricane Idalia. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 

    USCG
    flooding
    Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia23

