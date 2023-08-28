A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crew experiences first-hand accounts of Hurricane Idalia flooding in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. The crew assessed the area in and around the station for potential negative impacts from Hurricane Idalia. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 10:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895442
|VIRIN:
|230830-G-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109856258
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Idalia flooding near Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT