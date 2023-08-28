Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAFB Airmen Complilation

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video is a compilation of Airmen from various mission partners across Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 29, 2023. Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing, 58th Operational Support Squadron, KAFB Fire Department's, 377th Medical group, 377th Security Forces Group, 377th Legal Office and Kirtland Honor Guard are all featured in this video. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895359
    VIRIN: 230829-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109855244
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, KAFB Airmen Complilation, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Mission Partners
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

