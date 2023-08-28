KAFB Airmen Complilation

This video is a compilation of Airmen from various mission partners across Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 29, 2023. Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing, 58th Operational Support Squadron, KAFB Fire Department's, 377th Medical group, 377th Security Forces Group, 377th Legal Office and Kirtland Honor Guard are all featured in this video. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|895359
|VIRIN:
|230829-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109855244
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
