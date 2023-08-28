U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their Drill Instructors for the first time on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., Aug 25, 2023. The recruits will spend the following 13 weeks with their Drill Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric LaClair, Cpl. Alexander Devereux, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson )
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895358
|VIRIN:
|230825-M-M0333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109855237
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Black Friday, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, LCpl Jacob Hutchinson and CWO2 Eric Laclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT