Black Friday

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their Drill Instructors for the first time on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., Aug 25, 2023. The recruits will spend the following 13 weeks with their Drill Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric LaClair, Cpl. Alexander Devereux, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson )