    Black Friday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Devereux, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson and Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, meet their Drill Instructors for the first time on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., Aug 25, 2023. The recruits will spend the following 13 weeks with their Drill Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric LaClair, Cpl. Alexander Devereux, Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson )

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895358
    VIRIN: 230825-M-M0333-1001
    Filename: DOD_109855237
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Black Friday, by Cpl Alexander Devereux, LCpl Jacob Hutchinson and CWO2 Eric Laclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    DI
    Black Friday
    bootcamp
    MCRDSD

