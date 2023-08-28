Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steffanie Sargeant, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson  

    Airman Magazine   

    Steffanie Sargeant, a licensed clinical social worker with Basic Military Training's Human Performance Squadron, discusses the True North Mental Health Clinic and its mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 18:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895353
    VIRIN: 230315-F-LM051-8652
    Filename: DOD_109855141
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steffanie Sargeant, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, by TSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic training
    Health and wellness
    Human Performance Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT