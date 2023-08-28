Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard District Seven Storm Prep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Station Sand Key and Station Mayport crews conduct storm prep operations Aug. 28, 2023 and Aug. 29, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895324
    VIRIN: 230829-G-PO504-1010
    Filename: DOD_109854566
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard District Seven Storm Prep, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Air Station Clearwater
    Mayport
    District Seven
    Sand Key
    Idalia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT