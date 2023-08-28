Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Station Sand Key and Station Mayport crews conduct storm prep operations Aug. 28, 2023 and Aug. 29, 2023. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to follow local government storm recommendations and not use their personal vessels as a safe haven. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895324
|VIRIN:
|230829-G-PO504-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109854566
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard District Seven Storm Prep, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT