    Keesler News 21 August 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    LtCol Nick Kuc, 333 TRS/CC and CMSgt Lindsey Isbell, 333 TRS/SEL, recap the Training Group's Quarterly Drill Down and preview the upcoming events -- including Keesler's 82nd Anniversary, the Women's Equality Day Celebration, and MWD Gamma's retirement ceremony.

