B-roll package with interviews from the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team's performances at various military and civilian events throughout San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 16-19, 2023. Events include: Texas State Drill Competition, San Antonio Mission's Double A minor league baseball game, Air Force Base Military Training Airman's Coin Ceremony and Airman's Run. Interviewees: Gregory Walker, Chief of Community Relations, 37th Training Wing; Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush, Drill Team Supervisor. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895201
|VIRIN:
|230819-F-HL483-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109852036
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
