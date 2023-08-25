Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team tours Texas military community

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    B-roll package with interviews from the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team's performances at various military and civilian events throughout San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 16-19, 2023. Events include: Texas State Drill Competition, San Antonio Mission's Double A minor league baseball game, Air Force Base Military Training Airman's Coin Ceremony and Airman's Run. Interviewees: Gregory Walker, Chief of Community Relations, 37th Training Wing; Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Rush, Drill Team Supervisor. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895201
    VIRIN: 230819-F-HL483-2002
    Filename: DOD_109852036
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Drill Team
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    Basic Military Training
    Texas State Drill Competition

