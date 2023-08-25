Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard urges preparedness ahead of Hurricane Idalia

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew prepares the MH-60 Jayhawks for search and rescue in support of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 27, 2023, Clearwater, Florida. Coast Guard crews are preparing and will respond to impacts from the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Jason Maddux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895187
    VIRIN: 230827-G-G0107-1005
    Filename: DOD_109851882
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Air Station Clearwater
    hurricane prep
    Sector St. Petersburg
    hurricane idalia
    Idalia

