Stryker Gunnery

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment qualify on gunnery with the M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicle's remote weapons system's M2 .50 Caliber machine gun at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)