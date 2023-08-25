Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker Gunnery

    BY, GERMANY

    08.17.2023

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment qualify on gunnery with the M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicle's remote weapons system's M2 .50 Caliber machine gun at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895185
    VIRIN: 230825-A-DT978-2002
    Filename: DOD_109851828
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: BY, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Stryker Gunnery, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stryker
    USArmy
    V-Corps
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

