    Army celebrates Women’s Equality Day

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.28.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from U.S. Army NATO celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 24 with a hike along the Karlstal Gorge near Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the culmination of the long struggle for women to gain the right to vote by amending the Constitution in 1920.

