Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from U.S. Army NATO celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 24 with a hike along the Karlstal Gorge near Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the culmination of the long struggle for women to gain the right to vote by amending the Constitution in 1920.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895164
|VIRIN:
|230828-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|230828
|Filename:
|DOD_109851518
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army celebrates Women’s Equality Day, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
