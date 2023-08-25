Army celebrates Women’s Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from U.S. Army NATO celebrated Women’s Equality Day Aug. 24 with a hike along the Karlstal Gorge near Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the culmination of the long struggle for women to gain the right to vote by amending the Constitution in 1920.