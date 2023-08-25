Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Airborne Jump 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    08.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Soldiers deployed under the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct an airborne training exercise in Kosovo, Aug. 22-24, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895161
    VIRIN: 230822-Z-VY191-1003
    Filename: DOD_109851477
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Airborne Jump 2023, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    Texas
    Infantry
    Airborne
    Training
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT