Captain Alba Women's Equality Day Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Captain Francine Alba is the first woman to be the commander of CP Tango. Captain Alba talks about what she does at CP Tango in an effort to highlight Women's Equality Day and her contribution to the United States Army.