Captain Francine Alba is the first woman to be the commander of CP Tango. Captain Alba talks about what she does at CP Tango in an effort to highlight Women's Equality Day and her contribution to the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2023 04:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|895151
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-OF417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109851179
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain Alba Women's Equality Day Spot, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
