    Captain Alba Women's Equality Day Spot

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Captain Francine Alba is the first woman to be the commander of CP Tango. Captain Alba talks about what she does at CP Tango in an effort to highlight Women's Equality Day and her contribution to the United States Army.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 04:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 895151
    VIRIN: 230809-A-OF417-1001
    Filename: DOD_109851179
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, Captain Alba Women's Equality Day Spot, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Women's Equality Day
    Be All You Can Be

