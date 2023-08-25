Inside the eye of Hurricane Franklin

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit based in Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly through the eye of Hurricane Franklin Aug. 26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895133
|VIRIN:
|230826-F-F3652-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109850951
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
