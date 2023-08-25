Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the eye of Hurricane Franklin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, an Air Force Reserve unit based in Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, fly through the eye of Hurricane Franklin Aug. 26, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895133
    VIRIN: 230826-F-F3652-1000
    Filename: DOD_109850951
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the eye of Hurricane Franklin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Franklin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT