Admiral Linda Fagan addresses Coast Guard Academy Cadets

Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses Coast Guard Academy Cadets in New London, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023. Admiral Fagan discusses accountability and the future of the Service. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895132
|VIRIN:
|230817-G-LB502-7740
|Filename:
|DOD_109850925
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT