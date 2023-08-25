Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Linda Fagan addresses Coast Guard Academy Cadets

    CT, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses Coast Guard Academy Cadets in New London, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023. Admiral Fagan discusses accountability and the future of the Service. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.27.2023 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CT, US

    Coast Guard Academy
    Department of Homeland Security
    Transparency
    Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Linda L. Fagan
    Operation Fouled Anchor OFA

