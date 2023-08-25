The MURDEN dredges the Ocean City Inlet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, crew of the MURDEN dredge the inlet at Ocean City, MD, Aug. 24, 2023. The regularly scheduled bypass dredging assists with sediment transport across the inlet south to Assateague Island mitigating impacts to natural sediment transport caused by the Ocean City Inlet and its jetties. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)