    The MURDEN dredges the Ocean City Inlet

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, crew of the MURDEN dredge the inlet at Ocean City, MD, Aug. 24, 2023. The regularly scheduled bypass dredging assists with sediment transport across the inlet south to Assateague Island mitigating impacts to natural sediment transport caused by the Ocean City Inlet and its jetties. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895060
    VIRIN: 230824-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_109849448
    Length: 00:09:08
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 

    Dredging Project
    Murden; usace; Ocean City

