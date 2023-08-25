U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal's Office work in the Security and Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and Dispatch office on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 24, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895057
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109849429
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Lejeune PMO SEOC/Dispatch Office B-Roll, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT