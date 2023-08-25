Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lejeune PMO SEOC/Dispatch Office B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with the Provost Marshal's Office work in the Security and Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and Dispatch office on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 24, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895057
    VIRIN: 230824-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109849429
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune PMO SEOC/Dispatch Office B-Roll, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Provost Marshal's Office
    PMO
    Make Ready
    SEOC and Dispatch Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT