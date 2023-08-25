Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity AIMED Officer Program 2023

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines speak on the opportunities and importance of diversity in Marine Corps personnel during an interview about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is a Marine Forces Reserve initiative designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations and provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue a career as a Marine officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2023.

