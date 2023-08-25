Diversity AIMED Officer Program 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines speak on the opportunities and importance of diversity in Marine Corps personnel during an interview about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is a Marine Forces Reserve initiative designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations and provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue a career as a Marine officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)



The music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2023.