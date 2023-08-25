Diversity AIMED Officer Program 2023

U.S. Marines speak on the opportunities and importance of diversity in Marine Corps personnel during an interview about the Diversity AIMED Officer Program. The Diversity AIMED Officer Program is a Marine Forces Reserve initiative designed to attract, identify, mentor, educate and develop high-performing Marines from historically underrepresented populations and provide them an opportunity to visualize and pursue a career as a Marine officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
