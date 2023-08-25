Maj. Gen. John Allen, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, held a Commander’s Call with Sam Grable, AFIMSC executive director, and Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council, AFIMSC command chief master sergeant, Aug. 23, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|895054
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-GD062-1079
|Filename:
|DOD_109849424
|Length:
|01:29:39
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Commander's Call, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
