    2023 Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in partnership with the Montford Point Marine Association, hosts the Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2023. The annual Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps and recognizes their accomplishments, sacrifices and dedication to our country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    TAGS

    Lejeune Memorial Gardens
    Make Ready
    Montford Point Marine Day
    Montford Point Ceremony
    Right to Fight

