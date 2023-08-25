Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in partnership with the Montford Point Marine Association, hosts the Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2023. The annual Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps and recognizes their accomplishments, sacrifices and dedication to our country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895053
|VIRIN:
|230825-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109849422
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony B-Roll, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT