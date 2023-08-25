2023 Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in partnership with the Montford Point Marine Association, hosts the Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2023. The annual Montford Point Marine Day Ceremony honors the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps and recognizes their accomplishments, sacrifices and dedication to our country. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)