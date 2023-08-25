Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam

    MODOC, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam on the Kaskaskia River plays a vital role in the regional economy in southern Illinois. Learn more here.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895051
    VIRIN: 230809-A-A1415-1010
    Filename: DOD_109849418
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MODOC, IL, US 

    infrastructure
    inland navigation
    Costello Lock and Dam
    Kaskaskia Lock and Dam
    Kaskaskia River
    regional economy

