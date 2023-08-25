Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam on the Kaskaskia River plays a vital role in the regional economy in southern Illinois. Learn more here.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895051
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-A1415-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109849418
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MODOC, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jerry F. Costello Lock and Dam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
